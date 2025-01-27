Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Purchases 50 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 832 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 111.9% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 9,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Industrials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Industrials ETF stock opened at $272.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $265.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $257.38. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a one year low of $217.63 and a one year high of $280.63.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.