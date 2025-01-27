RFG Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,363 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 26,384,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $354,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,864 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,241,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,822,000 after buying an additional 364,421 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 36.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,789,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,984 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,218,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,218,000 after purchasing an additional 31,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,075,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,870,000 after purchasing an additional 798,300 shares during the period.

NASDAQ PDBC opened at $13.51 on Monday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1-year low of $12.60 and a 1-year high of $14.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.43.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.5747 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

