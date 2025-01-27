7,440 Shares in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR) Bought by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AHR. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in American Healthcare REIT during the third quarter worth about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in American Healthcare REIT by 104.1% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 16.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on American Healthcare REIT from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Colliers Securities upgraded American Healthcare REIT from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Healthcare REIT has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

NYSE AHR opened at $28.91 on Monday. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.63 and a 12 month high of $29.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.29 and a 200-day moving average of $24.26. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion and a P/E ratio of -60.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.35). American Healthcare REIT had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $523.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.26 million. American Healthcare REIT’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. American Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -208.33%.

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

