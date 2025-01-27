RFG Advisory LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

RFG Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,019 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Centene by 70.3% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 20,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 8,387 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Centene in the 2nd quarter worth $8,374,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Centene by 14.5% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 328,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,783,000 after acquiring an additional 41,671 shares in the last quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene in the second quarter worth about $2,618,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Centene by 3.5% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 434,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,834,000 after purchasing an additional 14,638 shares in the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CNC stock opened at $64.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $55.03 and a 12 month high of $81.42. The stock has a market cap of $32.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.24.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Centene from $96.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Centene from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Centene from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on Centene from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.92.
Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.
