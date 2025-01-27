Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FESM)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FESM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF by 471.8% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $263,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $372,000. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FESM opened at $33.89 on Monday. Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $27.25 and a 1 year high of $36.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.48. The company has a market cap of $661.53 million, a P/E ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.22.

About Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF

The Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF (FESM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US, small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on computer-aided analysis, which chooses stocks belonging to the Russel 2000 Index. FESM was launched on Dec 20, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

