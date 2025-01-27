MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Buys 7,655 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 171,556 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,655 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 1.7% of MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Visa were worth $54,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 101.4% during the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:V opened at $330.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.70 and a 1-year high of $331.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $314.95 and a 200 day moving average of $290.59. The firm has a market cap of $615.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.13. Visa had a return on equity of 53.16% and a net margin of 54.96%. The business had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 24.25%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on V shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Visa from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Visa from $319.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Visa from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.52.

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.78, for a total value of $2,739,263.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 2,171 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.97, for a total transaction of $668,602.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at $5,510,815.18. This trade represents a 10.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

