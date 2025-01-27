RFG Advisory LLC Purchases 2,724 Shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI)

RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.08% of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF worth $829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 34.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 334,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,527,000 after buying an additional 85,052 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 74,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 10,585 shares during the last quarter. Private Client Services LLC purchased a new position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 30,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ FTHI opened at $23.60 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.60 and its 200 day moving average is $23.11. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a 52 week low of $20.96 and a 52 week high of $24.09. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.72.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a $0.174 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd.

The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

