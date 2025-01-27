Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 147.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000.
Shares of BATS NOBL opened at $101.83 on Monday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $67.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.83 and its 200 day moving average is $103.28.
The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.
