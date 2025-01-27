Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $374,000 Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 33,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,610,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 13,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 8,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter.

EFG stock opened at $102.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.10.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

