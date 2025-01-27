Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Position Increased by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,188 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

V has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $326.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Visa from $318.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $314.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $339.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.52.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other Visa news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 2,171 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.97, for a total value of $668,602.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at $5,510,815.18. The trade was a 10.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.78, for a total transaction of $2,739,263.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Stock Up 0.6 %

Visa stock opened at $330.20 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.70 and a twelve month high of $331.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $615.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $314.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $290.59.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.49 billion. Visa had a net margin of 54.96% and a return on equity of 53.16%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 24.25%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

