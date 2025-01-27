Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $172,000 Stock Holdings in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 52.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,284 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,005 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VOD. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 778,068 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $7,796,000 after purchasing an additional 201,360 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 1,119.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 942,179 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,441,000 after buying an additional 864,924 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,482,000. Goldentree Asset Management LP grew its position in Vodafone Group Public by 1.9% during the third quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 3,283,292 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $32,898,000 after buying an additional 60,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,012,210 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $17,848,000 after acquiring an additional 465,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Vodafone Group Public Stock Performance

VOD stock opened at $8.37 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 52-week low of $8.02 and a 52-week high of $10.39.

Vodafone Group Public Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.2423 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd.

About Vodafone Group Public

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

