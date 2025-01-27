DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) Shares Acquired by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 47.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,754 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DASH. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in DoorDash by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 168.0% during the 4th quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 12,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 7,591 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 59,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,927,000 after buying an additional 16,410 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 128.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,425,000 after acquiring an additional 28,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Price Performance

DASH stock opened at $183.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $76.15 billion, a PE ratio of -407.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.71. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.32 and a 12 month high of $184.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.76.

Insider Activity

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 2.41% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Tony Xu sold 108,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.25, for a total transaction of $18,443,523.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $255,375. The trade was a 98.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.67, for a total transaction of $8,633,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,123,427.63. This represents a 73.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,019,333 shares of company stock valued at $177,556,541 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DASH has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on DoorDash from $161.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of DoorDash from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on DoorDash from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on DoorDash from $152.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DoorDash currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.97.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

