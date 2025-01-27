Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 253,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,218,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,472,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,489,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000.

Get Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF alerts:

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ USMC opened at $61.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 0.92. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $48.04 and a twelve month high of $62.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.46.

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

About Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st.

(Free Report)

The Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (USMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to offer exposure to the largest of the US large-cap segment. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. USMC was launched on Oct 12, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.