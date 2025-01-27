RFG Advisory LLC Grows Stock Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 45.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,365 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,259 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RMR Wealth Builders grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 7,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. now owns 5,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 4,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 19,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.3% during the third quarter. Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 87,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $16.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, January 6th. Argus lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.61.

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $78.98 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.04. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.03 and a fifty-two week high of $84.80. The firm has a market cap of $179.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 394.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 2.82.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $725.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 4,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total transaction of $247,635,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at $353,967,157.74. The trade was a 41.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total transaction of $286,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 195,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,996,000.59. This represents a 2.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,181,807 shares of company stock valued at $1,288,448,522. Corporate insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

