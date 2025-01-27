RFG Advisory LLC Reduces Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

RFG Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 449 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of USB. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1,088.9% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 222.7% during the third quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 92.8% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $49.00 on Monday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $37.81 and a 52 week high of $53.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $76.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.05.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 52.77%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Stephens upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $54.00 price target on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.21.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

