RFG Advisory LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,872 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HON. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Avengers Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 48.1% in the third quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 96.4% during the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $254.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. HSBC upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Baird R W downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.29.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON stock opened at $221.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $144.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.44. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $189.66 and a one year high of $242.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $226.38 and its 200 day moving average is $214.86.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

