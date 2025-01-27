RFG Advisory LLC Purchases 472 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,524 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 472 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 39.4% during the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 428 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the third quarter worth $49,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 1,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.54, for a total value of $148,414.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,124 shares in the company, valued at $7,975,542.96. This trade represents a 1.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $118.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.92.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $98.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.99. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $71.55 and a 1-year high of $103.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.66 and a 200 day moving average of $92.39.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.40% and a negative return on equity of 46.39%. The company had revenue of $9.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.72%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

