RFG Advisory LLC Sells 4,866 Shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG)

RFG Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG – Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,866 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FSIG. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 95.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 3,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the third quarter valued at $193,000. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. Flagstar Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Essex Savings Bank purchased a new stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $284,000.

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

FSIG stock opened at $18.83 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.01. First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a twelve month low of $18.52 and a twelve month high of $19.33.

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FSIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income from an actively managed portfolio of short-term US investment-grade corporate bonds. FSIG was launched on Nov 17, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

