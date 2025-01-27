RFG Advisory LLC Has $634,000 Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 3.7% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in KLA by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in KLA by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of KLA by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,459,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 2.8% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on KLAC shares. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Oppenheimer raised KLA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $750.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group increased their price target on KLA from $665.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on KLA from $760.00 to $725.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $812.47.

KLA Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $749.82 on Monday. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $581.70 and a 12-month high of $896.32. The company has a market capitalization of $100.30 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $666.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $721.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $7.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.03 by $0.30. KLA had a return on equity of 105.16% and a net margin of 28.92%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 30.34 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.05%.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

