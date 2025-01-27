RFG Advisory LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,074 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLV. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 338.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 471,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,441,000 after buying an additional 364,040 shares during the last quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 5,776.0% during the third quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. now owns 249,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,754,000 after acquiring an additional 245,247 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,534,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,505,000 after acquiring an additional 163,370 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 46.2% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 338,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,451,000 after acquiring an additional 106,918 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,165,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BLV opened at $68.46 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.94. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $66.64 and a 12 month high of $76.87.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

