RFG Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 26.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,361 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,415 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOLD. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 73.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 467,220 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $7,793,000 after purchasing an additional 197,613 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 24.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 43,901 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 8,712 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 25.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 108,493 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 22,103 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 8.3% during the second quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 12,991 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 61.0% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 164,352 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $2,741,000 after buying an additional 62,271 shares during the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOLD stock opened at $16.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $27.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.54. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12-month low of $13.76 and a 12-month high of $21.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.01%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Barrick Gold from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group lowered Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.45.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

