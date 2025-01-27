RFG Advisory LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

RFG Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,434 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TFLO. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 13,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 4,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TFLO opened at $50.63 on Monday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.36 and a 12-month high of $50.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.52 and a 200 day moving average of $50.53.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

