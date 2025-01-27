RFG Advisory LLC Takes Position in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE)

RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 8,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRGE. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 650.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Finally, Elevation Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000.

Get ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF alerts:

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:LRGE opened at $78.40 on Monday. ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.83 and a fifty-two week high of $78.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.60. The company has a market cap of $416.30 million, a P/E ratio of 47.09 and a beta of 1.06.

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF Increases Dividend

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.1317 dividend. This is a positive change from ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th.

(Free Report)

The ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (LRGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the TIAA ESG USA Large-Cap Growth index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in global large-cap growth stocks with positive environmental, social, and governance (ESG) traits. The fund aims for long-term capital appreciation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.