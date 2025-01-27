RFG Advisory LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

RFG Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,738 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 79.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 55.2% during the third quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 123.0% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

GOVT opened at $22.48 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.61 and its 200-day moving average is $22.93.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

