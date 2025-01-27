RFG Advisory LLC Has $671,000 Stock Position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD)

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Free Report) by 221.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,319 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Copley Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF during the third quarter valued at $34,000. PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 87.6% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Private Client Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $183,000.

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $16.63 on Monday. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF has a twelve month low of $14.75 and a twelve month high of $16.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.28.

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Profile

