RFG Advisory LLC Acquires 904 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 26,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 28,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 2,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 543 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GPN shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective (down previously from $155.00) on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Stephens downgraded shares of Global Payments from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $143.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.71.

Global Payments Stock Up 1.0 %

GPN stock opened at $108.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.58. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.60 and a 12 month high of $141.77. The company has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.00.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.83%.

Insider Activity at Global Payments

In related news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. acquired 5,800 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $116.00 per share, for a total transaction of $672,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,957,608. The trade was a 15.70 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Featured Stories

