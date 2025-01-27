RFG Advisory LLC Cuts Stake in Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFB)

RFG Advisory LLC decreased its position in Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFB – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,374 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC owned about 0.58% of Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 19,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares in the last quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 59,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 4,707 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 61,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 18,186 shares in the last quarter.

BUFB stock opened at $33.04 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.54 and its 200-day moving average is $31.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.58 million, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 0.70.

The Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF (BUFB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 12 Innovator US Equity Buffer ETFs, which target specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500. BUFB was launched on Feb 9, 2022 and is managed by Innovator.

