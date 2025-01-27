RFG Advisory LLC Takes $605,000 Position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 24,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,184,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,701,000 after buying an additional 869,364 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 17.8% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,366,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,793,000 after purchasing an additional 508,569 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 58.2% during the third quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,364,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,801,000 after purchasing an additional 502,075 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 2,376.5% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 447,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,660,000 after buying an additional 429,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 105.8% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 715,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,414,000 after buying an additional 367,981 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of CGXU stock opened at $25.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.92. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a one year low of $23.56 and a one year high of $27.52.

About Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

