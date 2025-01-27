RFG Advisory LLC Has $667,000 Stake in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 47.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,833 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Coupang were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CPNG. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Coupang in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coupang by 438.1% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Coupang by 63.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in Coupang by 330.4% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Coupang by 438.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPNG stock opened at $22.55 on Monday. Coupang, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.51 and a 12 month high of $26.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.57 billion, a PE ratio of 39.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 38.88 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. Coupang had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Coupang’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coupang news, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc bought 687,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.08 per share, with a total value of $16,559,816.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,726,423 shares in the company, valued at $1,269,652,265.84. This trade represents a 1.32 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bom Kim sold 15,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.97, for a total transaction of $344,550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $45,940,000. This trade represents a 88.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CPNG. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Coupang from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Coupang from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.56.

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

