SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Acquired by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,404 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 57,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 66,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 97,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the period.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.0 %
Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $133.91 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $136.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.27. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $121.52 and a twelve month high of $144.45. The stock has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile
The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.
