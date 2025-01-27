RFG Advisory LLC Increases Stake in Putnam BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:PBDC)

RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Putnam BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:PBDC – Free Report) by 224.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,573 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Putnam BDC Income ETF were worth $924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Putnam BDC Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Putnam BDC Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $318,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Putnam BDC Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $554,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Putnam BDC Income ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 29,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Putnam BDC Income ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 46,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646 shares during the last quarter.

Putnam BDC Income ETF Price Performance

Putnam BDC Income ETF stock opened at $35.41 on Monday. Putnam BDC Income ETF has a one year low of $30.76 and a one year high of $35.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.52 and its 200 day moving average is $33.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.44 million, a PE ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.51.

About Putnam BDC Income ETF

The Putnam BDC Income ETF (PBDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a portfolio of US business development companies (BDCs) whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held or thinly traded US companies.

