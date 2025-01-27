RFG Advisory LLC Raises Holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF)

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Free Report) by 76.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,808 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.8% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 38.1% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000.

NASDAQ DMXF opened at $67.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $814.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.91. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $63.32 and a 1-year high of $73.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.8842 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

