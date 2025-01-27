41,931 Shares in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Acquired by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 41,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SOFI. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in SoFi Technologies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 719,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,077,000 after acquiring an additional 14,281 shares during the last quarter. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $334,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $195,000. Burr Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. 38.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at SoFi Technologies

In related news, EVP Eric Schuppenhauer acquired 30,600 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.34 per share, for a total transaction of $500,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,355.70. The trade was a 197.36 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bashir Ruzwana sold 52,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $833,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,510.74. This represents a 66.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,008,870 shares of company stock valued at $416,950,073 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SOFI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Monday, December 9th. Mizuho raised their target price on SoFi Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (up previously from $7.00) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.71.

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ SOFI opened at $17.92 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.08. The company has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.22, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.78. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.01 and a 1-year high of $18.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $697.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.59 million. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 3.71% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

