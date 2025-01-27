First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS) Shares Acquired by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS – Free Report) by 174.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,863 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,632 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust Growth Strength ETF were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FTGS. FMR LLC lifted its position in First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 60.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 93.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 43.2% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in First Trust Growth Strength ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Growth Strength ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $188,000.

NASDAQ FTGS opened at $33.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.11. First Trust Growth Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $27.71 and a 1 year high of $33.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.47.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.0662 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust Growth Strength ETF (FTGS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The Growth Strength index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 50 well-capitalized, large-cap companies with strong market positions in the US. The fund uses various fundamental metrics to select growth equities.

