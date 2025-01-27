RFG Advisory LLC Increases Position in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Samsara were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IOT. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Samsara by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Samsara during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,464,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Samsara by 210.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 23,023 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in Samsara in the 4th quarter worth about $314,000. Finally, Legal Advantage Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Samsara during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IOT opened at $48.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $27.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.51 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.36. Samsara Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.14 and a 52-week high of $57.51.

In other Samsara news, insider Sanjit Biswas sold 73,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total value of $3,472,714.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,915.48. This represents a 84.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total transaction of $1,020,825.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 396,079 shares in the company, valued at $17,970,104.23. The trade was a 5.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,656,381 shares of company stock valued at $80,285,162. Insiders own 60.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IOT shares. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Samsara from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Samsara from $44.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Samsara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Samsara from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Samsara from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.29.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

