RFG Advisory LLC Purchases 3,596 Shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD)

RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,712 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,596 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF were worth $692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYLD. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $598,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 409.8% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,464,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,009 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the third quarter worth about $709,000. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 43.9% in the third quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 60,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 18,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 55,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PYLD stock opened at $26.08 on Monday. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a 12 month low of $25.11 and a 12 month high of $26.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.18.

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

