RFG Advisory LLC Purchases 1,940 Shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (BATS:QJUN)

RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (BATS:QJUN – Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC owned 0.17% of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QJUN. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June by 9,042,661.8% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,872,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,626,000 after purchasing an additional 6,872,423 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June by 176.9% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 498,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,183,000 after purchasing an additional 318,218 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June by 728.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 295,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,987,000 after purchasing an additional 260,034 shares during the period. Kaye Capital Management acquired a new stake in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June in the third quarter worth $6,579,000. Finally, Maia Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June in the third quarter worth $2,028,000.

BATS:QJUN opened at $28.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.56 million, a PE ratio of 33.16 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.23.

The FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (QJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 100 – USD index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on QQQ ETF over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. QJUN was launched on Jun 18, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

