RFG Advisory LLC Takes $644,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO)

RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPMO. World Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 1,416.7% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,271,000 after purchasing an additional 281,038 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the third quarter valued at about $23,247,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the third quarter worth about $13,325,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 61.6% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 377,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,008,000 after acquiring an additional 143,810 shares during the period. Finally, Fischer Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,215,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPMO opened at $101.33 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.09. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $69.08 and a 1 year high of $101.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.00.

About Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

