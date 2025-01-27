RFG Advisory LLC Buys 6,651 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:BOCT)

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:BOCT – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,947 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,651 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC owned about 0.47% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October worth $862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter worth about $286,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October in the third quarter worth approximately $305,000. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 8,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Straight Path Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 8,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October Trading Up 2.9 %

BOCT stock opened at $44.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $185.95 million, a PE ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.63 and its 200-day moving average is $42.73.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (BOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

