JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST) Shares Purchased by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 60.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,086 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,333 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JMST. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 438.4% in the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,019,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,939,000 after buying an additional 830,218 shares during the period. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 676.0% during the third quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 593,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,243,000 after purchasing an additional 517,187 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 395.8% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 580,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,439,000 after purchasing an additional 463,452 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $21,711,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,911,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of JMST opened at $50.85 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.82.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

