Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Acquires 420 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,213 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 12.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,160 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,326 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 21.4% in the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 821 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 7,340 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canopy Partners LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Canopy Partners LLC now owns 6,958 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UBER. UBS Group boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.53.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $68.59 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.26. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $54.84 and a one year high of $87.00. The stock has a market cap of $144.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The ride-sharing company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $11.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 33.46%. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 27,780 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $2,025,162.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,821,368.10. The trade was a 20.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

