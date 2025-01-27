Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KOF. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 4.4% during the second quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 4,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 56.2% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Americana Partners LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 5.4% during the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period.

Get Coca-Cola FEMSA alerts:

Coca-Cola FEMSA Price Performance

KOF stock opened at $76.44 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.79. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $72.68 and a 52-week high of $104.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $0.7433 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.71%.

KOF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $93.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KOF

Coca-Cola FEMSA Profile

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; waters; other non-carbonated beverages comprising juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks; and alcoholic beverages, such as hard seltzer under the Topo Chico brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.