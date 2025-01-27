Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,833 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,524,529 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,203,642,000 after purchasing an additional 602,786 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,893,770 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,660,758,000 after buying an additional 1,522,394 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,553,703 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,448,426,000 after buying an additional 590,711 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,165,153 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $653,160,000 after buying an additional 876,182 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 2.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,978,567 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $408,297,000 after purchasing an additional 47,350 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Andre Almeida purchased 3,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $235.72 per share, with a total value of $897,621.76. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,621.76. This represents a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.30, for a total transaction of $24,673,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,441,204 shares in the company, valued at $323,262,057.20. This represents a 7.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 144,200 shares of company stock worth $32,736,303. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 1.2 %

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $218.57 on Monday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.84 and a 12 month high of $248.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $253.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $226.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 40.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TMUS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $216.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.74.

About T-Mobile US

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

