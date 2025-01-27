Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 135.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on COF. Barclays lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group raised Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $168.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.47.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Kara West sold 721 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.73, for a total transaction of $133,190.33. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,929 shares in the company, valued at $2,388,374.17. This represents a 5.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Zamsky sold 10,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total transaction of $2,005,530.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,482 shares in the company, valued at $5,038,465.32. This represents a 28.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,256 shares of company stock worth $2,462,487. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of COF opened at $203.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.46. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $128.23 and a one year high of $207.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $185.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.60.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.31. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.46%. The company had revenue of $10.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10,220,675.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 15.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 20.71%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

