Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Bought by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,162 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Autodesk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in Autodesk by 3,625.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 149 shares of the software company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.06, for a total transaction of $167,783.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,227,759.94. This represents a 1.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on ADSK shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Autodesk from $287.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $358.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Autodesk from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.05.

Autodesk Price Performance

ADSK stock opened at $300.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $299.42 and a 200-day moving average of $277.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $64.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.69, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.42. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.32 and a 12-month high of $326.62.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 53.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

