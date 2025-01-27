Brighton Jones LLC Sells 1,602 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Brighton Jones LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,602 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $282,000. Ascent Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 34.1% in the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 103,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after buying an additional 26,296 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 565,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,842,000 after acquiring an additional 157,755 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newport Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $521,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

SPDW stock opened at $35.69 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $33.11 and a one year high of $38.00. The stock has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.79.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

