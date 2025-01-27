4,174 Shares in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) Purchased by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,174 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Celestica by 185.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,504,000 after purchasing an additional 73,764 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Celestica by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 7,670 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Celestica by 8.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 493,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,214,000 after acquiring an additional 39,486 shares during the period. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celestica during the second quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica in the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Celestica from $77.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays started coverage on Celestica in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Celestica in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Celestica from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Celestica from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.45.

Shares of CLS stock opened at $121.74 on Monday. Celestica Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.84 and a 12-month high of $131.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 38.65 and a beta of 2.25.

In other Celestica news, Director Michael Wilson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.73, for a total value of $2,468,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,134.32. This trade represents a 93.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

