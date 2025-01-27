Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Position Reduced by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the third quarter worth $90,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VAW opened at $198.51 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.05. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 12 month low of $179.00 and a 12 month high of $215.82.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

