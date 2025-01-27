Brighton Jones LLC Has $352,000 Holdings in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,459 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Veralto were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Veralto by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Veralto by 1.4% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in shares of Veralto by 4.5% in the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Veralto by 1.8% during the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC raised its stake in Veralto by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Veralto alerts:

Veralto Stock Performance

Veralto stock opened at $101.79 on Monday. Veralto Co. has a 52-week low of $75.05 and a 52-week high of $115.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.06.

Veralto Increases Dividend

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Veralto had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 52.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Veralto Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. This is a boost from Veralto’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Veralto’s payout ratio is 13.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Veralto from $117.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Veralto from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Veralto from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Veralto from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Veralto in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.18.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Veralto

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 752 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.91, for a total value of $77,388.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,601.83. The trade was a 6.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Veralto

(Free Report)

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veralto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veralto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.