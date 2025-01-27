Brighton Jones LLC Has $389,000 Stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) by 72.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ONEQ. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,284,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 18.8% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ONEQ opened at $78.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.81. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a 52-week low of $59.71 and a 52-week high of $79.75.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Increases Dividend

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.168 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This is an increase from Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%.

(Free Report)

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONEQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.